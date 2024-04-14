Junior Pope: Akwa Ibom Govt Exhumes Corpse Of Make-up Artist Buried At River Bank (Photos)

Advertisement

The Akwa Ibom State Government has exhumed the corpse of Nollywood make-up artist, Abigael Frederick, who was buried at River bank.

Naija News earlier reported that the body of Abigail, one of those involved in the boat accident alongside Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, at a river in Anambra state, was recovered on Thursday, April 11 and laid to rest by the river bank.

Film director cum actor, Moses Eskor, in a post via his social media page, revealed that the family of the deceased could not afford the payment for certain traditional sacrifices for her corpse to be taken back home to Akwa Ibom.

He also said the money raised was insufficient for the traditional rites.

However, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, in a statement on Saturday through his chief press secretary, Ekerete Udoh, expressed condolence to the family of the deceased, adding that Abigail’s corpse be brought to Akwa Ibom state for proper and decent burial.

In a post via Instagram on Sunday, Nollywood actor Stanley Nwoke, said the Akwa Ibom state government team had arrived in Asaba, the Delta State capital, to exhume Abigail’s corpse to her home state, where she will be laid to rest.

He wrote, “The Akwa Ibom State government team are in Asaba to exhume the body of the late Abigail (Make-up artist). I must comment their state government for this wonderful gesture.”