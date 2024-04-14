I Will Never Wear It Except I Am Given A Million Dollars – Davido Discloses Fashion Trend He Dislikes

Advertisement

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed the fashion trend he dislikes.

In a recent interview with American fashion content creator, Mysterious Fashioniest, Davido stated that he hates to see men in skirts.

The DMW boss said he would never be caught alive wearing a skirt except he is offered half a million or a million dollars.

The interview asked, “What’s one fashion trend you dislike?”

He said, “Skirt; men that wears skirts. I will never wear skirt. Except if I am offered half a million or a million dollars [laughs].”

‘I Will Rather Go To Hell’ – Brymo Speaks On Signing Under Davido, Wizkid Or Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Olawale Ashimi Oloforo, popularly known as Brymo has declared that he would rather go to hell than sign under Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy.

Naija News reports that Brymo made ‘unrepentant’ comment in a recent QnA session on Curiosity Made Me Ask with comedian and social media personality, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi @isbae_u.

This news platform understands that it is not the first time that Brymo, who is known for hits like Oleku, Ara, Good Morning amongst others, would make comments that attracts him a series of criticism.

In the latest event, Brymo, when asked whether he would rather sign with Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy, gave a cold respond by saying: “Don’t worry I will just go to hell. They need recording deals.”

Brymo, aged 37, who had a stint in Chocolate City alongside MI Abaga, Jesse Jagz, and Ice Prince, further mentioned that he was presented with a lucrative offer in 2012 to revive his career, but he declined it.

Regarding his departure from Chocolate City, he explained that it was due to the lack of desired outcomes from his popular tracks. Consequently, he chose to pursue his own path and create songs with deeper significance.

Brymo also said unlike Burna Boy, who included his name in his lyrics where he said, “Hustle make you no fall off like Brymo“, he would not be reciprocating the favour.