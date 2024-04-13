Rivers Crisis: APC Chieftain Reports Wike To Tinubu Over Impeachment Threats Against Fubara

Advertisement

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has urged President Bola Tinubu to call the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, to order over the fresh crisis ranging in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that this comes following a fresh threat of impeachment against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, issued by members of the State Assembly led by Marthin Amaewhule.

It would be recalled that earlier this week, Fubara publicly stated that some Local Government chairmen in the state are showing him some level of disrespect.

The Governor, who has been at loggerheads with Wike, said the local government chairmen had dug pits they would fall into.

But Eze, in a statement on Saturday, said it was weird for the lawmakers to issue impeachment threats to the Governor when there exists no trace of any verifiable infraction committed by the latter to warrant such an infamous proclamation.

The erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, urged Tinubu “to prevail on Wike to curtail the excesses of the 27 lawmakers,” who he described “as the minister’s foot soldiers.”

Eze noted that it was necessary for Tinubu to “call Wike to order to save the situation of a perceptible breakdown of democratic institutions by the lawmakers” who, according to him, “are taking orders and prohibitions from the Minister.”

Eze also advised Fubara to “remain focused in delivering democratic dividends to Rivers people and pay no heed to the antics of detractors who are hellbent on frustrating efforts of impacting the people with good governance.”