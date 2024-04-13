Premier League: Manchester United Survive Bournemouth’s Threat

Advertisement

Manchester United survived a huge scare at the hands of Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in a four-goal thriller.

Most football enthusiasts believe Manchester United were good enough to win the game based on their improved form in recent games in which they recorded just a defeat in their last five games.

But coach Erik ten Hag and his team suffered a shaky start to the game as Nigerian-born British striker, Dominic Solanke scored the match opener in the 16th minute for the home side.

The slim lead did not last for too long as Manchester United fought back in the 31st minute as Bruno Fernandes scored the equalizer for the Red Devils.

About five minutes later, Manchester United established their dominance in the game when Justin Kluivert made it 2-1 for Bournemouth.

In the second half of the encounter, both sides played more cautiously as they tried to ensure that they didn’t let in more goals. It wasn’t until the 65th minute that United finally had a breakthrough when Bruno Fernandes scored the equalizer from the penalty spot.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw, an outcome that has pushed Manchester United down to the 7th spot on the league table with 52 points in 32 games. As for Bournemouth, they are left in the 12th spot on the league table with 42 points in 32 games.