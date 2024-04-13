Mikel Arteta Explains Why Bayern Didn’t Get Penalty For Gabriel’s Foul

Advertisement

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has defended, referee Glenn Nyberg who has been under fire for failing to award a penalty to Bayern Munich in the Champions League game against the Gunners earlier this week.

Bayern Munich were at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 9, for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against the Gunners.

They came from behind to draw 2-2 with the Premier League club but there was a moment in the game that would have changed the outcome. The game-changing moment was when Gabriel Magalhaes handed the ball in the penalty box.

The referee was expected to call for a penalty kick but he overlooked it because there was no threat at the point the incident happened.

After the game, Bayern Munich coach, Thomas Tuchel, said the referee admitted that he saw the “kid’s mistake” and wasn’t worth punishing. The coach insisted that such a decision was not supposed to be welcomed in such a professional game.

But ahead of the Premier League game between Arsenal and Aston Villa which will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, coach Mikel Arteta stressed that the referee didn’t call for a penalty because the referee applied “common sense”.

He said: “Yes, I did notice it, especially after there was a certain reaction from them (Bayern players).

“I think the referees used the law. The law says to use common sense and whether you take an advantage from that situation, which there isn’t an advantage.”