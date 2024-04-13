Funke Akindele: ‘Jumoke Aderounmu Was Not Sick, She Died In Her Sleep’ – Family Opens Up

Advertisement

Adeola, the younger brother to late Nollywood actress, Jumoke Aderounmu, popularly known for her role as Esther in the popular sitcom, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, has said the deceased died in her sleep and was not sick.

Naija News reports that Adeola made this known during an interview with Punch, stating that Jumoke was planning on relocating to the United Kingdom before her demise.

According to him, the deceased wanted to relocate to the UK because she was not getting movie roles.

Speaking on why she publicly called out Nollywood actress cum filmmaker, Funke Akindele, for not helping the deceased in her time of need, Adeola said he does not have her number, but his sister reached out to her through another actress, Paschaline Alex.

He said, “I did not reach out to her (Funke), because I don’t have her phone number, and I am not close to her. But, my sister had her number, and even sent another actress, Paschaline Alex to her, all to no avail.

“She (Funke) stopped calling her for jobs. Jumoke tried to know why, because she wanted to retrace her steps if she had committed any offence.

“She was an introvert, and usually kept to herself. She was actually not sick. She just died in her sleep.”

He added that though Jumoke had been buried, the family would organise a tribute event in a church on the 40th day after her death.