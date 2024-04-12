‘They Are Scapegoating Bobrisky’ – Nollywood Actor, Denola Grey Reacts To Crossdresser’s Jail Sentence

Advertisement

Nollywood actor, Denola Grey, has claimed that the jail sentence of Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has nothing to do with the Naira abuse.

Naija News reported that Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, on Friday, sentenced Bobrisky to six months in jail without the option of a fine after he was convicted of Naira mutilation.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested last Wednesday evening by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos State for alleged money laundering and Naira abuse.

Reacting via a post on his X handle, Grey said Bobrisky was being used as a scapegoat.

He wrote: “We all know this isn’t about spraying [Naira]. They are scapegoating her and using this BS as a reason.

“I hate bullies. Unfortunately, this country is full of them.”

Meanwhile, Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju has faulted the six-month jail term handed over to popular cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, commonly known as Bobrisky.

Reacting to the judgment, Adeyanju said was regrettable that Bobrisky, a first-time offender, was sentenced to six months imprisonment, notwithstanding his promise to use his platform to sensitise the public against naira mutilation.

The lawyer stated that though he does not condone any attempt to break down the law or actual violation of the law, the judgement was harsh considering the prison congestion issue in the country.