Bobrisky: Adeyanju Faults Six Months Jail Handed To Crossdresser Over Naira Abuse

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju has faulted the six-month jail term handed over to popular cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, commonly known as Bobrisky.

Naija News earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Bobrisky to six months in jail without the option of a fine over naira abuse.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested last Wednesday evening by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos State for alleged money laundering and Naira abuse.

However, reacting to the judgment, Adeyanju said was regrettable that Bobrisky, a first-time offender, was sentenced to six months imprisonment, notwithstanding his promise to use his platform to sensitise the public against naira mutilation.

The lawyer stated that though he does not condone any attempt to break down the law or actual violation of the law, the judgement was harsh considering the prison congestion issue in the country.

He wrote: “We note with concern, the six-month sentence handed down to Mr. Okuneye Idris Olarewaju (AKA Bobrisky), without an option of fine, for Naira mutilation offence, as reported by various national news platforms.

“While we do not condone any attempt to break down the law or actual violation of the law, we are, however, constrained to state on record that at a time when private individuals, non-governmental organisations, states and federal governments are taking steps to decongest our prisons, Mr. Olarewaju, a first time offender, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment, notwithstanding his allocutus and promise to use his platform to sensitise the public against Naira mutilation.”

Adeyanju advised that in handing down sentences, courts should be mindful of the cultural undertone surrounding offences.

He added: “The act of spraying Naira or (otherwise called Naira mutilation), though an offence criminalised by law, is one that has been part of our cultural practice from time immemorial.

“The relevant agencies, therefore, have a duty to carry out large-scale sensitisation on the issue, before seeking to prosecute offenders.

“We also note that even at the said event where Mr. Olarewaju was alleged to have mutilated the Naira, there were several other persons engaging in the same act. The question is, why single out Mr. Olarewaju? In prosecuting offences like this, security agencies must be careful not to give the impression that the defendant is being targeted for alleged offences other than those stated on the face of the charge.

“We urge our security agencies to adopt a community service approach for victimless crimes like Naira Mutilation, while we reaffirm our commitment to the rule of law and the protection of human rights at all times.”