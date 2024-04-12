Paul Merson Predicts Victory For Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool In Matchday 33

Advertisement

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson has made some unexpected predictions concerning games that will go down in the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 33.

Paul Merson who has been consistent in predicting Premier League games all season long, believes Tottenham Hotspur would stand no chance against Newcastle United at St. James Park.

Merson spoke the mind of most football enthusiasts across the world as he believes that relegation-threatened Luton Town will stand no chance against the league’s reigning champions, Manchester City.

He believes that inconsistent Chelsea will be able to demolish Everton when they come visiting at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League matchday 33.

Premier League table-toppers, Arsenal are expected to continue with their fine form against Aston Villa who are not also pushovers so far this season.

Bottom-placed Sheffield United seems to be doomed to be relegated as Paul Merson believes that Brentford will be better than them this weekend.

Merson doesn’t see Manchester United claiming the entire three points when they visit inconsistent Bournemouth.

Below are the full predictions of Paul Merson for the Premier League matchday 33:

Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham

Brentford 2-1 Sheffield United

Man City 3-0 Luton

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Wolves

Burnley 2-2 Brighton

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace

West Ham 2-1 Fulham

Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa

Chelsea 2-0 Everton