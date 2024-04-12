List Of Additional EKEDC Feeders Moved To Band A

Advertisement

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company has disclosed that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has approved the migration of 33 additional feeders to Band A under its franchise area.

Naija News reports that DisCo made this known on Friday in a statement issued by the General Manager of Corporate Communications of EKEDC, Babatunde Lasaki.

It would be recalled that on April 3, the Federal Government, through the NERC, announced that subsidy would no longer be paid on the electricity consumed by Band A customers.

The electricity tariff for Band A customers was increased from N68 per kilowatt-hour to N255/KWh, while other Bands maintained the old tariffs.

According to the statement on Friday, the feeders moved to Band A, includes, Adeleke Adedoyin, Ajeast, Annex, Army Resettlement, British America Tobacco, CIG, Coker, Dideolu, Droyers, Empire Court, Estate, Etim Inyang, Firro, Freeman, Glover, Heritage, M&K Express, Mega Plaza, Montgomery 1, Moore Road, Nest Oil, NIMR, Nipost, Osborne, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Palace Road, Rocky Estate, Rumens, Smith, Station Feeder (Nitel), Victoria Arobieke, DPR andNitel.

Lasaki said customers in these areas would experience a guaranteed minimum of 20 hours of power supply daily in line with the newly approved Multi-Year Tariff Order.

He assured customers within the EKEDC network of ongoing efforts to improve the service quality.

Lasaki added that EKEDC was working to eliminate supply downtime within its franchise area and achieve its goal of a stable and uninterruptible power supply.

He said, “In our bid to serve our customers better, we are looking to even add more feeders to the list of our Band A feeders so that more customers can enjoy a guaranteed 20 hours of power supply daily.

“It is also our commitment to ensure that customers under other service bands, that is, Bands B to E also enjoy their guaranteed minimum supply hours while we work to improve our power supply.

“The EKEDC is dedicated to investing more in infrastructural capacity to improve power supply and is working with all stakeholders to ensure a minimum of 20 hours of supply is available to all its customers.”