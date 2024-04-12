Gunmen Kill Prominent Igbo Chief In Anambra

Advertisement

The former President-General of Amansea Development Union in Anambra State, Cajetan Nwokike, is dead.

Naija News reports that unknown gunmen killed the prominent Igbo chief on Thursday morning at his residence.

Nwokike’s death comes less than two months after President-General of Umuoji, Silas Onyima, was shot dead in his bedroom by assassins.

The National President of the Association of Past Presidents-General of Anambra State, Omife I, confirmed the ex-president’s demise in a statement to journalists on Friday.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, Omife urged the state Governor, Charles Soludo, to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

The statement reads, “The Association of Past Presidents-General of Anambra State (APPAS) has received the shocking news of the brutal death of one of her members, Chief Cajetan Nwokike, former PG Amansea, who was allegedly shot dead by unknown gunmen yesterday morning in his house at Amansea.

“The report said that late Cajetan Nwokike was performing his traditional morning prayer of breaking of kola nut that fateful morning when two young men entered his house and shot him point blank on the head, killing him instantly.

“APPAS is gravely worried about Chief Nwokike’s death which is one too many and we are appealing to Governor Soludo and the security agents to leave no stone unturned to unmask the perpetrators of this serial killings.

“We have no doubt that Governor Soludo has the capacity to do this, given his track record in security management so far.

“We will deeply miss Chief Cajetan Nwokike, a man who was full of life and very active in APPAS, whose death has created a big vacuum in our Association.

“We condole with his family and assure them that his killers will not go unpunished. May his soul rest in peace.”