Court Grants Ex-CBN Boss, Emefiele Bail

Advertisement

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has granted a 50 million naira bail to the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that Emefiele is facing a 26-count charge bordering on alleged abuse of office and fraud to the tune of $4.5 billion and ₦2.8 billion.

In his bail ruling on Friday, Justice Rahman Oshodi admitted Emefiele to ₦50 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

The judge ordered the sureties must be gainfully employed and must have made three years of tax payment with the Lagos State Government.

He also said that the sureties must show proper identification and must be registered in the Lagos State Bail Management System.

According to The Nation, Justice Oshodi said he was satisfied with the bail conditions of N1 million, earlier given to Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Isioma-Omoil, who is facing another charge before Justice Olufunke Sule-Hamzat of Yaba High Court.

Oshodi, however, said the bail documents must be transferred to a special offenses court and registered in the Lagos State Bail Management System.