You Won’t Walk Alone, Edo APC Chairman Tells Shaibu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) acting Chairman in Edo State, Jarret Tenebe, expressed solidarity with the state’s impeached Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, during a visit to Shaibu’s Abuja residence on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that Tenebe’s visit comes after Shaibu was removed from office by the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday.

Tenebe has criticized this action as a sham and a disgrace to democracy.

The state party chairman assured Shaibu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of the APC’s support, likening Shaibu’s loyalty to the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and declaring that Shaibu’s removal by the assembly would not be allowed to stand.

“You have paid the price to ensure that Obaseki and his likes are rooted out of the state. I can tell you that we will not allow you to walk alone. We are with you,” Tenebe said, affirming the APC’s commitment to standing with Shaibu through the legal battles ahead.

Responding, Shaibu remained defiant, stating his belief that his removal, ostensibly due to the upcoming September 21 governorship election, would not stand.

He emphasized his continuous loyalty and readiness to work with those who share his commitment, indicating that the events have only strengthened his resolve.

“I am somebody that is strong-willed, and when I mean something, I mean it. When I look at the whole thing, I am paying the price for my strong will,” Shaibu stated.