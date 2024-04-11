‘We Certainly Need A New Beginning’ – ADC, Allies Plan Merger To Oust Tinubu In 2027 Elections

Advertisement

The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) is contemplating a merger with multiple political parties across the nation to build a powerful coalition to overthrow the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The National Chairman of the ADC, Ralphs Nwosu, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Nwosu criticized the APC for failing Nigerians and gave the government poor ratings on all fronts.

Nwosu said, “The state of the nation is nothing to talk about. It is saddening and arouses morbid fear.

“Therefore, instead of wasting our time engaging in futile debates with those in government, we should continue to strategise on ways to develop a new political system and come together to create a collaborative, value-driven ecosystem that prioritises our people and country.

“We certainly need a new beginning. Pointing fingers of recrimination is not what transformational leaders do.

“We have resolved to work with all political leaders that appreciate the need for coming together for a new Nigeria.

“We discriminate against none; our commitment is a new Nigeria that will lead our dear continent out of its present abyss.”

He noted that the APC was formed in 2015 through a merger of opposition parties that ousted the PDP from power.