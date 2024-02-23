Edo 2024: Why I pulled Out Of APC Primary – Osunbor Reveals 

A prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2024 gubernatorial primary in Edo State, Oserheimen Osunbor, has explained his withdrawal from Thursday’s rescheduled gubernatorial primary of the APC.

Senator Osunbor voiced his readiness to participate in a primary election that adheres to principles of transparency and fairness, denouncing the inconclusive primary election for its notable flaws.

Naija News reports that the APC declared the Edo gubernatorial primary inconclusive, and the results of the rescheduled primary are still pending.

In a letter dated February 22, 2022, addressed to the National Chairman of APC, Osunbor explained, “It has become necessary to provide this clarification to my letter referenced above, dated 21st February 2024. I was specific in the letter that I did not intend to participate in an exercise for ‘the completion of election of 17th February’, which has not been completed.

“My reason, as stated in the letter, was that no primary election was conducted on 17th February that meets with the requirement of the law and hence was invalid. It is not in the interest of the party to build on that faulty foundation, hence I abstained from the exercise of today, which cannot resolve the issues at hand.

“I wish to make it abundantly clear that I remain one of the aspirants cleared by the party for the primary election.

“I will be available to subject myself to a process which is fair, transparent and fulfils the requirement of the law and guidelines.”

Naija News recalls that Osunbor, had made a public appeal to President Bola Tinubu, requesting his intervention in the party’s escalating crisis.