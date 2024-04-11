The Multi-Million Naira Mansion Actor Junior Pope Built Months To His Death (Photos)

Advertisement

The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, is in mourning following the tragic passing of renowned actor, Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

The actor, who had recently celebrated the unveiling of his multi-million naira mansion on Instagram in December 2023, lost his life under tragic circumstances, leaving the industry and fans in shock.

Junior Pope’s untimely demise occurred while he and three other crew members drowned in the River Niger en route to a movie set.

The tragic incident has sent ripples of sorrow through the entertainment community, with many lamenting the loss of such a vibrant and promising talent.

Naija News had earlier reported that in a live Instagram video on Wednesday night, movie producer Stanley Nwoke, who was present during the incident, confirmed the actor’s death.

Nwoke provided a heart-wrenching account of the events leading up to Junior Pope’s passing, revealing that the actor battled for his life for hours before being pronounced dead by three different doctors at various hospitals.

According to Nwoke, in a distressing turn of events, Junior Pope was initially rejected by a morgue and subsequently taken to the river bank for a ritual in a bid to save his life. However, despite these efforts, he was later confirmed dead at the hospital.

The loss of Junior Pope is a significant blow to Nollywood, as he was not only a talented actor but also a beloved figure among his peers and fans. His recent achievement, the construction of a luxurious mansion, was a testament to his success and hard work in the Nigerian film industry.

Sadly, his untimely death has prevented him from enjoying the fruits of his labour.

As the news of his passing spreads, tributes have poured in from fans, colleagues, and industry stakeholders, all expressing their condolences and sharing fond memories of the actor.

See pictures of the house below: