Sheffield United Suffer Points Deduction

Relegation-threatened Sheffield United are the latest Premier League side to suffer points deduction for breaching financial fair play rules.

Sheffield United breached the financial fair play rules during the 2022-2023 season while playing in the Championship, England’s second-tier league.

Unlike Everton and Nottingham Forest who have suffered points deductions this season in the Premier League, Sheffield United breached the English Football League (EFL) rules by defaulting on payments to other clubs during their 2022-23 promotion season.

Hence, the EFL slammed them with two points deduction and two points suspended deduction which will not affect them in the Premier League this season. If they are relegated at the end of this season, they will start their Championship campaign next season with minus two points.

There is an agreement that they must pay outstanding fees to clubs at a given period. If the payments are not made within the given period, the suspended two-point deduction will take effect to make it a total of four points deduction.

Sheffield United are also expected to pay EFL’s legal costs of £310,455 next season as The Blades are not expected to appeal the decision.

In their reaction to the development, Sheffield United said that it “took the view that it was better to reach an agreement which minimized the risks of a higher deduction or further transfer embargoes being imposed, and being distracted by lengthy and costly legal proceedings.

“The club is now in a position to close this matter and concentrate on the future.”

Note that Sheffield United are currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table with 16 points in 31 games, 9 points away from safety with 7 games left to play.