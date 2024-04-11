Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 12th April, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 12th April 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government, on Thursday, confirmed that it would pay compensation to all property owners along the path the 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway would be passing through across nine states. The Minister of Works, David Umahi, who said President Bola Tinubu had approved the payment of compensation to all affected property owners, also listed the necessary requirements and conditions affected residents must meet to qualify for the compensation.

Vanguard: Troops of the Nigerian Army conducting a cordon-and-search operation over the March 14 killing of 17 military personnel at Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday invaded another community, Olota, and allegedly whisked away no fewer than 10 persons.

The Nation: Airfares on European routes have crashed considerably following the entry of Air Peace into the Lagos-London route with lower fares. The reduction in fares by foreign airlines, some experts fear, may be part of the unwholesome practices by major carriers to harass the Nigerian carrier out of the Lagos-London route. Air Peace’s inaugural flight was on March 30.

Daily Trust: Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, says every kilometre of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project under construction costs N4 billion. Umahi made this known while reacting to the claim made by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, that one kiolmetre of the road project gulps N8 billion.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.