‘It Is Unfair To Stop Akeredolu’s Projects After Demise’ – Ondo APC Aspirant Tackles Aiyedatiwa

A governorship aspirant running under the All Progressives Congress, APC, platform, Wale Akinterinwa, has tackled the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for allegedly halting the projects initiated by the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in his hometown of Owo.

Naija News reports that the former Commissioner for Finance expressed displeasure at Aiyedatiwa’s action during a campaign tour to Owo, the headquarters of the Owo Local Council Area of the state.

Reacting to the residents’ dissatisfaction with the abandoned projects in their town, Akinterinwa said it was unfair to halt the projects, stressing that they ought to be completed to honour the late Akeredolu.

Akinterinwa vowed to ensure that the projects are completed if he became governor.

He also assured the residents that he would prioritize continuing the policies initiated by the late Akeredolu.

He said, “I will continue where Aketi stopped in Owo. Whatever Aketi wanted to do for Owo but couldn’t, we will accomplish it. When a great leader has passed away, the only way to honour him is to continue the work he was doing for his people.

“It’s unfair for someone who claimed to be loyal to him and took over from him to come and halt all projects in Owo. We will take Ondo State to the next level and prioritise women and youth development. Our people will enjoy the dividends of good governance under our leadership.”