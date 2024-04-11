I Did Not Post The Video For Clout – Jerry Amilo Apologises For Posting Junior Pope’s Corpse

Advertisement

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jerry Amilo, has apologized to fans who condemned his recent post where he shared the corpse of his colleague, Junior Pope.

Naija News reports that Amilo had earlier taken to social media to post the corpse of the late Junior Pope.

The lifeless body of the actor was seen in the video lying in the hospital.

His action didn’t sit well with fans who slammed him for being insensitive.

Following all of the backlash, Amilo has now tendered an apology.

“It was never my intention to post the video for clout,” he explained.

Junior Pope: Stanley Nwoke Demands Arrest Of Adamma Luke, Boat Rider Over Death Of Nollywood Actor

Meanwhile, a movie producer, Stanley Nwoke, has called for the immediate arrest of his colleague, Adamma Luke, over the death of Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

Naija News reported that the 39-year-old actor and some others drowned in the Delta State axis of River Niger while coming back from a movie location in a boat.

The actor was finally confirmed dead on Wednesday night, a few hours after leaving the set of the movie titled “The Other Side Of Life” being produced by Adamma Luke.

Reacting to the tragic death of the actor in a post via his Instagram page on Thursday, Nwoke called for the arrest of the producer and the boat driver, who is said to be alive.

He also lambasted Nollywood producers as the worst producers in the Nigerian entertainment industry, adding that there is no love in the movie industry.

Nwoke said they are fond of not spending enough funds on movie cast and crew, adding that if an actor complained too much on set, they would be blacklisted immediately.

He wrote, “Arrest the producer. Arrest the boat driver. Nollywood producers are the worst part of producers in the entertainment. They like managing funds on cast and crew.”