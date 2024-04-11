Junior Pope: Stanley Nwoke Demands Arrest Of Adamma Luke, Boat Rider Over Death Of Nollywood Actor

Advertisement

A movie producer, Stanley Nwoke, has called for the immediate arrest of his colleague, Adamma Luke, over the death of Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

Naija News reported that the 39-year-old actor and some others drowned in the Delta State axis of River Niger while coming back from a movie location in a boat.

The actor was finally confirmed dead on Wednesday night, a few hours after leaving the set of the movie titled “The Other Side Of Life” being produced by Adamma Luke.

Reacting to the tragic death of the actor in a post via his Instagram page on Thursday, Nwoke called for the arrest of the producer and the boat driver, who is said to be alive.

He also lambasted Nollywood producers as the worst producers in the Nigerian entertainment industry, adding that there is no love in the movie industry.

Nwoke said they are fond of not spending enough funds on movie cast and crew, adding that if an actor complained too much on set, they would be blacklisted immediately.

He wrote, “Arrest the producer. Arrest the boat driver. Nollywood producers are the worst part of producers in the entertainment. They like managing funds on cast and crew.

“If you complain too much on set, you will be blacklisted immediately. Nollywood; no love for one another, especially Asabawood.”