House Set Ablaze By Hoodlums Doesn’t Belong To Ex-Governor – Benue Govt

Advertisement

The Benue State Government has dismissed media reports that the residence of the former Governor of the state, the late Aper Aku, in Gboko was burnt down by hoodlums.

Naija News had reported that the ex-govenror’s residence was burnt down by hoodlums on Monday after the police swiftly rescued six occupants from the building when it came under attack.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Technical Advisor to Governor Hyacinth Alia on Media, Publicity and Strategic Communication, Solomon Iorpev, said the residence burnt down by hoodlums belonged to Ityungu Aku, a relative of the former governor.

Iorpev also dismissed reports that the attack was perpetrated by bandits or Fulani herdsmen, saying that the State Police Command is investigating the incident.

He said the governor strongly condemned the attack on the Ityungu Aku family home, labelling it as “barbaric and reprehensible.”

The governor also instructed the Caretaker Chairman of Gboko Local Government to investigate the incident thoroughly and report back promptly for necessary action.

The statement added: “While the governor of Benue State condemns in strong terms the destruction of any property within the state, it should be clear that the residence that was attacked belonged to Mr Ityungu Aku, a relative of the former governor, situated in Mbayion near the former Ter Gboko Akaahan Adi’s house.”