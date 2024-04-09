Hoodlums Set Ablaze Former Benue Governor’s Residence

Advertisement

Hoodlums have burnt down the residence of a former Governor of Benue State, Late Aper Aku, in the Gboko area of the state.

Naija News reports that the late Aku was the first civilian Governor of the North Central state.

It was gathered that the incident was said to have happened on Monday after the occupants were safely evacuated from the building by the Police.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday in Markurdi, the daughter of the late governor, Deborah Aku, said the Police rescued six of them early enough before the hoodlums burnt down the house.

She explained that trouble began in March after a man came to the house with a cutlass and threatened to deal with them if his goat died again, claiming that he was told that his goat died after drinking water from their house.

Aku said her mother reported the incident to the Police Division in Gboko and the matter was later charged to court.

She, however, revealed that the fresh attack took place between 7 am and 8 am on Monday when the hoodlums besieged the house and trapped all six occupants.

She said: “The incident started between 7am and 8am on Monday. They came around and didn’t talk to anyone numbering over 30. When we noticed that their visit was not friendly we locked all the doors and called the Police.

“Before the Police could arrive they started destroying the house, killed our dog, broke into the pig house and carted away with all the pigs. They also destroyed our mother’s car.

“The Police arrived and were able to rescued us out of the house. We left with the Police with only what we were putting on. While we were on our way with the Police the house was burnt with everything inside. The Police came in two trucks but the boys were many and even attacked them too.

“Yesterday (Monday) when the incident happened the Police were only able to rescue us out of the house before it was burnt down. If not for them we would have probably being burnt inside the house. We were six inside the house.

“We are waiting for the Police to carry out their investigations. We have also reported the matter to all the relevant authorities including the governor and Speaker because this is his constituency.”