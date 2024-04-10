What Obaseki’s Candidate Will Gain Due To My Appointment – Edo New Deputy Governor Reveals

Advertisement

The new deputy governor of Edo State, Godwin Omobayo, has opined that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s anointed candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, Asue Ighodalo, will receive massive votes from the people of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area due to his recent appointment.

Naija News reports that Omobayo was sworn in as the new deputy governor of Edo State on Monday following the impeachment of Philip Shaibu by the State House of Assembly.

In a television interview in Benin City monitored by Vanguard, Omobayo stated that he had already keyed into the developmental plans of Governor Obaseki, which he met on the ground.

Omobayo said his appointment has put to rest the agitation of Akoko-Edo over non-inclusiveness in government.

His words: “Edo State was created in 1991 and Akoko-Edo has not had its fair share of appointments into high political levels except statutory ones like House of Assembly, commissioner and all of that. It was in 2016 when the governor emerged for his first term that we had the Chief of Staff and that has been the best shot.

“So, the people of Akoko-Edo are very grateful to the governor and they are grateful to the Almighty God and for them it is a pro-mass victory, they are so excited that all of this non-inclusiveness will be put to rest. It doesn’t matter whether it is a few months to the end of the administration they are not bothered about that, they just want to compensate for subsequent elections and they are saying that they are going to vote for Governor Obaseki’s candidate.

“I already met a plan on the ground and all I need is to flow along with it. For instance, the government is done with the Benin masterplan, we are working on Edo Central and Edo North masterplan and I happen to be critical in that design even before now.

“For Edo North, we have a lot of natural resources and we have illegal people coming to mine them thus posing environmental hazards. We are incorporating the GIS system so that all of that will be captured and more importantly is to deliver our candidate for the September 2024 election. I am sure that with what the governor has done for our people now, we will get more than 80 per cent of votes from Akoko-Edo.”