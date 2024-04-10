‘I’m Deeply Disappointed’ – Tonto Dikeh Knocks Peter Obi Over Quality Of Boreholes Donated To Northern Communities

Advertisement

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, has criticised the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, over the quality of boreholes donated to some communities in Northern Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State, during his Ramadam tour, drilled and donated boreholes to some northern communities, including Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Zaria, Kaduna State, and others.

However, the latest development has subjected Peter Obi to criticisms as some Nigerians claimed it was substandard while others commended him.

In a post via Instagram on Wednesday, Tonto Dikeh expressed disappointment at Peter Obi’s gestures, stating that many Nigerians trusted him to take the country to the next level.

She noted that Peter Obi remains her favourite politician, but she is unsatisfied with boreholes donated to Northern communities.

She wrote, “His Excellency sir with all due respect @peterobigregory am deeply disappointed by this. The idea that Nigeria was almost entrusted to you, sir, is disheartening. This isn’t trolling; I’m genuinely dissatisfied with your actions.

“I’m in disbelief. Were you truly committed to taking this country to the next level? This situation highlights the need for all of us to join hands with Mr President @officialasiwajubat and actively contribute to the nation’s progress. It’s not a task for one person alone; it requires the dedication of all.

“YOUR EXCELLENCY, Mr. Obi, I am profoundly let down. Despite that, you remain one of my favourite politicians. However, I believe in speaking the truth directly because I love you, but I love Nigeria even more.”