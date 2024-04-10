Lagos Traditional Ruler, Osolo Of Isolo Dies After Eid Prayers

Advertisement

The Paramount ruler of Isolo in Lagos State, Osolo of Isolo Land, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Kabiru Alani Agbabiaka, is dead.

Naija News reports that Oba Agbabiaka died at the age of 64, three months before the celebration of his 20th coronation anniversary.

According to Punch, the monarch died shortly after observing the Eid prayers on Wednesday.

Confirming the dead, the Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area, Olasoju Adebayo, in a statement, disclosed that the deceased monarch would be buried by 4pm according to Islamic rites.

Olasoju, however, did not disclose the cause of his death.

The statement read, “I have the instruction of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to formally announce the passing of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, today April 10, 2024. He was aged 64.

“He will be buried today by 4pm at his palace, 3/5 Akinbaye Street, Isolo, according to Islamic rites. May his soul rest in peace.”

The deceased became the traditional ruler of the town in 2004.

Until his death, HRM Agbabiaka was the Secretary of the League of Awori Obas in Lagos State.

In other news, the traditional ruler of Riruwai village in Lame District, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Alhaji Garba Badamasi, has been kidnapped and killed.

Naija News learnt that Badamasi was abducted from his palace on March 15, 2024, by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Residents are said to have fled the community during the invasion of the palace, as the assailants were reportedly shooting sporadically.

According to the Daily Post, the kidnappers did not demand any ransom from his family members.

The traditional ruler’s body was subsequently discovered after spending a day in captivity, and villagers found his corpse near the village while searching in the bush.

However, the state police command has not yet confirmed this incident as of the time this report was filed.