‘Wike Abandoned Me Despite The Role Played In His Political Career’ – Mbu

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Mbu Joseph Mbu, has recounted instances where he felt abandoned by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, despite his contribution to the former Governor’s political trajectory.

Naija News reports that Mbu expressed disappointment over what he perceives as the lack of recognition during an interview with Daily Trust.

Mbu, whose role during the 2014–2015 political crisis in Rivers State had often been described as controversial, stated that despite his efforts, especially during Wike’s political rise, he feels unappreciated.

According to him, Wike ignored him when he reached out to him while contesting his retirement.

Speaking on the ongoing political crisis in the state between Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Mbu stated that he would have intervened but was disappointed when his calls went unanswered.

Mbu noted that he has watched Governor Fubura, and despite not knowing him, he can see that he is a thorough and sound person.

He added, “Without me, he would not have become Governor. Because I knew where to hit the government power.”

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the closure of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja for a period of 6 months over poor maintenance.

The development comes a few days after Wike terminated, with immediate effect, the contract of Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd. for the management of the International Conference Center, Abuja.

He also awarded the contract for the immediate comprehensive renovation of the centre to Julius Berger Nig Plc.