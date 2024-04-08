Wike Orders Closure Of ICC In Abuja

Advertisement

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the closure of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja for a period of 6 months over poor maintenance.

The development comes a few days after Wike terminated, with immediate effect, the contract of Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd. for the management of the International Conference Center, Abuja.

He also awarded the contract for the immediate comprehensive renovation of the centre to Julius Berger Nig Plc.

Naija News reports the ICC was constructed by Julius Berger and was completed in 1990.

‘There Are Those Who Will Never Be Happy In Their Lives’ – Wike Blasts Critics

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike dismissed critics who claim there is no improvement in the FCT since he became minister.

The Minister described those who refused to acknowledge the positive changes taking place in the nation’s capital as sadists.

Speaking during an inspection of various road projects across the FCT last Wednesday, Wike defended the government’s ongoing efforts to address infrastructure challenges in the nation’s capital.

The Minister inspected ongoing road projects at Guzape Lot 2, handled by Gilmor Construction, the Goodluck Jonathan Expressway project by Salini Nigeria Limited, road resurfacing projects in Asokoro by Julius Berger, and infrastructure developments in the Diplomatic Area.

“I don’t know about criminals. I have always told you that there are those who will never be happy in their lives. Anybody who says that there are no improvements in terms of streetlights is a sadist. We are trying to make some repairs of those that have been vandalised, which is not easy,” said Wike.

Responding to further questions about streetlight vandalism and public safety concerns, the Minister acknowledged the challenges of repairing vandalized infrastructure but assured the public that efforts are ongoing to address these issues.

He dismissed accusations of rising criminality, suggesting that those making such claims might be complicit themselves.