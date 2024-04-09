Jubilation In Kogi Community As Oba’s Wife Delivers Triplets After 17 Years

Advertisement

The residents of Apata community in Oworo District, Lokoja Local Government Area, Kogi State, went into jubilation on Monday after the wife of the traditional monarch, Olori Teniola-Faith, delivered a set of triplets after 17 years of waiting.

Naija News learnt that the queen delivered the babies in the early hours of Monday at the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja, Kogi.

The Palace of Olu of Apata, Oba Fredrick Balogun, was reportedly agog with praise singing and dances as the people celebrated with the royal family.

In an interview with journalists, the Oba expressed his excitement, stating that God had been very faithful to his family and the arrival of the triplets was a sign that 2024 is a year of many goodies for the community, Kogi and Nigeria as a whole.

The traditional ruler also thanked family members, friends, the people of Apata, and the hospital management for supporting them.

The Oba said, “This is our day of joy and rejoicing after receiving these precious gifts from God Almighty after several years of waiting and trusting Him.

“I’m in short of words to thank God for what He has done for this royal family. No wonder people have gathered around to celebrate with us.

“Another impressive and wonderful thing our God has done for us is that the queen and the triplets are all in good health condition. ”

The Elsho of Apata, Ayodele Rufus-Balogun, described the arrival of the triplets as a “huge blessing” to the Apata community, the Oworo district and Kogi.

He said, “You can see for yourself how jubilant our people are over the birth of these triplets to our Oba. We are indeed grateful to God. ”