Eid-El-Fitr: APC Ask Muslim Faithfuls To Pray For Nigeria’s Unity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on citizens to pray for Nigeria’s unity as it extends greetings to Muslim faithfuls across Nigeria ahead of the Eid el-Fitr celebration.

Naija News reports that the Eid el-Fitr celebration signifies the end of Ramadan and commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. It embodies a period of intense spiritual renewal, repentance, and devotion to Allah.

The APC, through its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, Esq., highlighted the core values observed during Ramadan and encouraged Muslims to persist in living lives that reflect these virtues beyond the Ramadan period.

It called on the Muslim community to dedicate prayers towards the unity, security, and advancement of our nation.

The statement read, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) rejoices with our Muslim compatriots, on the joyous occasion of Eid el-fitr.

“Eid el-fitr is the breaking of the month-long fasting, marking the official end of Ramadan, which recalls the revealing of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

“The sunrise-to-sunset fast leading to this celebration is usually characterised by repentance, supplications, piety, charity, spiritual upliftment and total devotion to Allah.

“As we celebrate, we urge our Muslim faithful to continue to lead lives that exemplify the such timeless virtues as self-denial, more prayers for humility, love, kindness charity and forgiveness.

“We call for prayers for nation’s unity, security and progress. And may the celebration strengthen bonds of selfless love, charity and kindness among families, neighbours the less-privileged.”