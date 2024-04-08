Sanwo-Olu Meets London To Lagos Solo Driver, Pelumi Nubi (Photos)

Advertisement

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has met with the 28-year-old travel enthusiast and content creator, Pelumi Nubi.

Pelumi Nubi and her mother were received by the governor, some Commissioners and aides at the Government House in Marina on Monday.

Naija News recalls that Nubi arrived in Lagos on Sunday to conclude her solo road trip that began in London 68 days ago.

Upon her arrival at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border, the Lagos State Government’s Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, along with the Special Adviser for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, officially welcomed her on behalf of the state.

The solo traveller embarked on her journey from London to Lagos on January 31, 2024, overcoming several obstacles, including a 24-hour delay at the Liberia border, denial of entry into Sierra Leone, and surviving a severe accident in Liberia just a day after her arrival.

Starting her trip in England, Nubi passed through France and Spain, ventured into Morocco, across the expansive West Sahara Desert, and continued through Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, and Benin before finally arriving in Lagos.

In 2022, the travel content creator, at age 27, documented her adventures in 77 countries, surpassing 80 of the world’s 193 nations.

In her quest for adventure, Nubi aimed to demonstrate to the world that the concept of “impossible” is merely a word, emphasizing that with sufficient grit and determination, obstacles deemed impossible can be overcome.

See some of the photos below.