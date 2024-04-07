London To Lagos Solo Driver, Pelumi Nubi Arrives Nigeria After 68 Days

Advertisement

A 28-year-old travel enthusiast and content creator, Pelumi Nubi, has arrived in Lagos, concluding her solo road trip that began in London.

Upon her arrival at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border, the Lagos State Government’s Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, along with the Special Adviser for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, officially welcomed her on behalf of the state.

Naija News reports that the solo traveller embarked on her journey from London to Lagos on January 31, 2024, overcoming several obstacles, including a 24-hour delay at the Liberia border, denial of entry into Sierra Leone, and surviving a severe accident in Liberia just a day after her arrival.

Starting her trip in England, Nubi passed through France and Spain, ventured into Morocco, across the expansive West Sahara Desert, and continued through Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, and Benin before finally arriving in Lagos.

In 2022, the travel content creator, at age 27, documented her adventures in 77 countries, surpassing 80 of the world’s 193 nations.

In her quest for adventure, Nubi aimed to demonstrate to the world that the concept of “impossible” is merely a word, emphasizing that with sufficient grit and determination, obstacles deemed impossible can be overcome.

On Sunday, Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, posted on X: “Lagos State Government gives a hero’s welcome to @peluminubi_, a Nigeria-British citizen who did a solo drive from London to Lagos.

“Pelumi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of Lagos State Government by the Hon Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture @IdrisConnecting.

Welcome home!”