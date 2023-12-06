Governor Sanwo-Olu Appoints Two Cabinet Members (Photos)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed two members to his cabinet.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, made this known in a statement via his official X handle on Wednesday.

Akosile said the governor appointed Abiodun Ogunleye as the Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources and Femi Daramola as the Special Adviser on Works in the Office of Infrastructure.

He stated that the governor, during the weekly State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, charged the two appointees to live up to their obligations to the State.

The Era Of ‘Anyhowness’ Is Completely Over’ – Lagos Govt Vows To Continue Demolition

The Lagos State Government has said it will not bow to threats over its decision to demolish buildings blocking drainages despite threats and propaganda from some quarters.

Naija News reports that the state government disclosed this on Thursday, through the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a post via X.

However, complaints have been that the demolition targets a particular ethnic group in the country.

Reacting to the claim, Wahab reiterated that the government would not bow to any threat or blackmail as the law will take its course.