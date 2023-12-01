The Era Of ‘Anyhowness’ Is Completely Over’ – Lagos Govt Vows To Continue Demolition

The Lagos State Government has said it will not bow to threats over its decision to demolish buildings blocking drainages despite threats and propaganda from some quarters.

Naija News reports that the state government disclosed this on Thursday, through the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a post via X.

Recall the government had issued a seven-day contravention notice to owners of buildings lying within the seven-metre setback on Orchid Road, Agungi, Ajiran, Conservation Road, Osapa, all along the Ikota River.

Wahab, alongside Special Adviser, Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, announced the development after an extensive inspection tour of System 156 and 157 Channel along the Ikota River.

They urged Lagosians to respect the state’s Drainage Master Plan to avoid property demolition.

Wahab asserted that there was no going back on the state’s decision to enforce the law and reclaim drainage setbacks following the expiration of the notices issued.

However, complaints have been that the demolition targets a particular ethnic group in the country.

Reacting to the claim, Wahab reiterated that the government would not bow to any threat or blackmail as the law will take its course.