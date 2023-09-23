Sanwo-Olu Appoints Agoro As New Lagos Head Of Service

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Olabode Agoro as the new Head of Civil Service of the state, following the resignation of Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Recall that Muri-Okunla resigned from his appointment on Wednesday after President Bola Tinubu recently appointed him as his Principal Private Secretary.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesman to the Lagos governor, Gboyega Akosile, said the appointment is to take effect from September 30, 2023.

Akosile revealed that Agoro, who joined the Lagos State Public Service on 1st July 2003, was the Permanent Secretary of the Lands Bureau until his new appointment.

He said: “It is expedient to note that the new head of service joined the Lagos state public service on 1st July 2003 and had since served the state meritoriously before his elevation to the status of a Permanent Secretary on 3rd August 2015.

“Until this appointment, Mr. Agoro, Olabode Shuaheeb, who succeeds Mr. Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola, was the permanent secretary, of Lands Bureau.

“Okunola enjoined all the state’s civil servants to support and cooperate with the new head of service to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors.

“To this end, all public servants are hereby enjoined to accord the newly appointed head of service all necessary support required to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and, by extension, take the state public service to greater heights. Without prompting, all public servants are expected to consistently exhibit time-tested public service values such as commitment, integrity, transparency, accountability, probity and loyalty in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

“While wishing the new head of service a most rewarding and successful tenure of office, accounting officers are hereby enjoined to take note of this circular and give it the widest publicity it deserves.”