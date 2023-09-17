Presidency Confirms Appointment Of Muri-Okunola As Tinubu’s Principal Secretary

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola as his Principal Private Secretary.

This development was confirmed in a post via the X account of the presidency on Sunday evening.

Naija News gathered the appointment of Muri-Okunola who is expected to resume duties on Monday, September 18, was among many other new aides, whose appointment was released recently.

The presidency post reads: “Hakeem Muri Okunola appointed Principal Secretary to President Tinubu

“An astute administrator, former Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos state, and recently Head of Civil Service of Lagos State, Hakeem Muri Okunola brings over 25 years of experience in law and public service to his new role as Principal Secretary to President Bola Tinubu.”

51-year-old Muri-Okunola holds a first degree in law from Lagos State University (LASU) and a Master’s degree in International Business Law from Queen Mary & Westfield College, University of London.

An experienced public administrator and technocrat, the new Personal Secretary to the President, was at various times Associate Solicitor, Adepetun, Caxton-Martins and Agbor, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser at Ibile Holdings Limited, Personal Assistant to Governor of Lagos State, Executive Secretary, Land Use and Allocation Committee and Permanent Secretary in Lagos State Public Service.

Muri-Okunola is the first son of the respected late jurist, Justice Muritala Okunola.

Naija News previously reported that Muri-Okunola is a 51-year-old lawyer, who joined the Lagos Civil Service in 2001 as personal assistant to Tinubu, while he was the Governor of Lagos State.

By 2005, Tinubu appointed him Executive Secretary of the Land Use and Allocation Committee.

Six years later, he was promoted to permanent secretary and was appointed the head of service in December 2018.