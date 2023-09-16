Tinubu Reportedly Appoints Lagos Head Of Service Muri-Okunola, Ojudu’s Daughter, 14 Others

The Head of Service in Lagos State, Hakeem Muri-Okunola has been reportedly appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his principal private secretary.

Naija News learnt that the President also made 15 other appointments.

This platform however understands the appointments are yet to be officially announced.

Muri-Okunola is a 51-year-old lawyer, who joined the Lagos Civil Service in 2001 as personal assistant to Tinubu, while he was the Governor of Lagos State.

By 2005, Tinubu appointed him Executive Secretary of the Land Use and Allocation Committee.

Six years later, he was promoted to permanent secretary and was appointed the head of service in December 2018.

According to PM News, the first daughter of Babafemi Ojudu, the former special political adviser to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Moremi Ojudu was also issued an appointment.

Moremi, who supported the Tinubu campaign, will serve as senior special assistant to the president (SSAP) on community engagement in the Southwest.

Tanko Yakasai, Chioma Nweze, Abiodun Essiet and Abdulhamid Yahaya Abba, were similarly appointed to serve the other five geographical zones.

Yakasai is for North West, Essiet North Central, Nweze South East and Yahaya Abba North East.

The appointment batch also showed that former deputy governor of Lagos, Adejoke Orelope Adefulire has been reappointed as SSAP Sustainable Development Goals.

See the full list below: