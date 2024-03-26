London To Lagos Solo Driver, Pelumi Nubi Involved In Ghastly Accident

London to Lagos solo driver, Pelumi Nubi, has been involved in a ghastly accident.

Naija News reports that Pelumi began driving from London to Lagos on January 31, 2024. Throughout her trip, she faced numerous challenges, including a 24-hour hold at the border in Liberia and being denied entry to Sierra Leone last week.

On Tuesday, the solo traveller took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her car involved in an accident, including scenes from inside the ambulance and hospital.

She captioned the post “Say a prayer for me,” indicating her need for support, but details about the accident and her injuries remain unclear.

Pelumi had arrived in Liberia just 24 hours before the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, the Amotekun Corps in Osun State on Monday apprehended a driver for allegedly attempting to rape a teenager.

The suspect, Taofeek Oyekola, aged 26, was said to have lured the teenager to his house in Osogbo with a magic ring.

Speaking via a statement by its spokesperson, Idowu Yusuf, the corps said the 15-year-old girl (name withheld) boarded an intra-city minibus of Oyekola at Oja Oba, Osogbo going toward Ilesa Garage Area on Saturday when the driver allegedly used a voodoo ring he had on his finger to hit the victim.

According to the statement, the victim, while narrating her ordeal, said shortly after the driver used the ring to hit her, she lost her senses and was obeying almost every instruction Oyekola was giving her.