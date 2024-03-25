Commercial Driver Allegedly Uses Magic Ring To Lure Teenager To His Apartment

The Amotekun Corps in Osun State has on Monday apprehended a driver for allegedly attempting to rape a teenager.

The suspect, Taofeek Oyekola, aged 26 was said to have lured the teenager to his house in Osogbo with a magic ring.

Speaking via a statement by its spokesperson, Idowu Yusuf, the corps said the 15-year-old girl (name withheld) boarded an intra-city minibus of Oyekola at Oja Oba, Osogbo going toward Ilesa Garage Area on Saturday when the driver allegedly used a voodoo ring he had on his finger to hit the victim.

According to the statement, the victim, while narrating her ordeal, said shortly after the driver used the ring to hit her, she lost her senses and was obeying almost every instruction Oyekola was giving her.

The statement read in part, “The victim was the only passenger at the time. The suspect brought a ring and wore it on his finger, and touched the victim, which made the victim lose her memory.

“The suspect thereafter drove the victim to his residence at Ita-Olookan, Osogbo. On getting to the residence, Oyekola asked her to undress, but the victim refused.

“He then forcefully pushed the victim on a three-seater couch and attempted to rape her. The victim pleaded with him to let her go and that she would come back later, but the suspect did not oblige.

“He later brought out an axe and threatened to cut her into pieces and sell her body parts. He also brought out a concoction, which he licked and ordered the victim to go to her house and bring all her belongings to live with him.

“He brought out different charms and told the girl to swear to an oath that she would come back if he allowed her to leave. The driver later followed the victim to her house on a motorcycle to assist in bringing her belongings.

“It was when the victim got down from the motorcycle that she raised alarm, which made members of Community Security Awareness Initiative come to her aid. They got the suspect arrested and handed him over to Amotekun.”