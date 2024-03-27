Man Abducts, Rapes 13-Year Old Girl In Rivers

A man simply identified as Prince in the Ogbogoro community in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State is currently on the run after allegedly abducting and raping a 13-year-old girl.

Naija News learnt that the suspect abducted the teenager in a lonely area while on an errand and assaulted her.

The distraught mother of the victim, identified as Ify, in an interview with Punch, said she became worried over the little girl’s whereabouts and failure to return from the errand.

She said, “I sent my 13-year-old daughter to go and buy charcoal and leaf for me on Monday around 5 pm. But I waited till 8 pm I didn’t see her. So, I became worried.

“So, we started looking for her. I went to the place where they were selling leaf and charcoal and was told they had not seen my daughter.

“We continued searching for her street to street till on Wednesday morning around past 12 pm when we saw our daughter running towards us. We immediately asked her where she had been and why she was running. She said one man was pursuing her.

“We asked her to take us to the place where the man named Prince is staying, around what they call White House area in Ogbogoro.

“We saw the brother, and he said he was the one who took and held our daughter for two days while she was on an errand.

“I checked my daughter as a mother, and she has been touched. I’m calling on the government and police to arrest this man to pay for what he did to my daughter.”

Confirming the incident, a rights group, the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, said the teenage girl’s parents contacted them, and the matter had been reported to the Ozuoba Police Division.

The group’s National Coordinator, Prince Wiro, called on the police to immediately arrest the suspect so that he could be held accountable for the alleged crime.

He said, “The police should ensure the immediate arrest of the suspect for him to be held accountable for his alleged crime.

“We also express worry about the safety of young girls in Ogbogoro as the incident seems to be a recurring one considering the fact that a similar incident happened on February 15, 2024, in the same Ogbogoro, where a 42-year-old man and two of his gang members abducted a 12-year-old girl to an uncompleted building where she was defiled for days.

“The police must ensure that such incidents do not become a norm in that area.”