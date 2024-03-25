Osun: APC Cries Foul As Adeleke Raises Cybercrime Panel

The Osun State Government announced on Sunday its initiative to establish a Cybercrime Action Committee to curtail the proliferation of fake news within the state.

The move, as explained by the Commissioner for Information and Public Engagement, Kolapo Alimi, is designed to cleanse the political atmosphere and ensure governance and political activities are conducted with integrity and honesty.

Naija News reports that the development comes amidst escalating social media confrontations between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding governance issues and personal attacks.

Alimi highlighted the detrimental impact of the surge in fake news, which affects both the ruling party and the opposition.

The committee, housed within the Ministry of Justice, includes journalists and legal practitioners. Its goal is to aggressively tackle the spread of fake news, irrespective of the source.

“The committee is to apply relevant sections of the Cybercrime Act of 2015 as operational clauses to ensure all stakeholders operate within the law,” Alimi stated.

However, the formation of the committee has sparked controversy, with the APC state chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, interpreting it as an attempt to suppress opposition voices.

Lawal criticized the initiative as a strategy to instil fear among citizens who challenge Governor Adeleke’s governance, accusing the administration of awarding dubious contracts and attempting to stifle dissent through draconian measures.

Lawal warned that the APC is prepared to legally contest any policies perceived as repressive, asserting the party’s right to serve as a credible opposition.

He accused Governor Adeleke of attempting to distract from allegations of corruption within his administration by introducing the committee at a time when the APC has raised concerns over questionable contract awards.

The Cybercrime Action Committee is set to convene its first meeting today, amid this backdrop of political tension and accusations of government overreach.

The Osun State Government insists that the committee’s formation is a necessary step towards maintaining a respectful and lawful public discourse, especially on digital platforms.