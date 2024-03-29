23-Year-Old Acquitted Of Rape Charges After Two Years In Jail

Advertisement

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has exonerated 23-year-old Victory Tasie, who was accused of raping his 19-year-old girlfriend, after he spent two years behind bars.

The verdict came following a no-case submission presented by Tasie’s lawyer, Mrs. Rukayat Owolabi, asserting that the prosecution failed to conclusively establish the guilt of the accused.

During the proceedings, Justice Soladoye pointed out the insufficiency of evidence to prove the allegations of rape against Tasie.

She emphasized the importance of the testimony provided by the alleged victim, who stated in court that Tasie was her boyfriend and had not raped her. This testimony was crucial in determining the outcome of the case.

The court also noted that the complainant, Tasie’s girlfriend, clarified her age during the trial, indicating that she was not a minor at the time of the incident, as she was born on April 12, 2003.

This detail further influenced the court’s decision to discharge and acquit Tasie.

Soladoye said, “The defence counsel filed a no-case submission dated March 19, stating that the prosecution had failed to establish the charge of defilement against the defendant and urged the court to discharge and acquit him.

“The prosecution only called one witness, and having not been able to call other witnesses, the prosecution closed its case on February 8, 2024.

“I have carefully considered the submissions of the learned counsel, and the court finds that the prosecution failed to prove the charge of defilement against the defendant.

“I hereby uphold the no-case submission of the defendant in this case. The defendant has no case to answer, and he is hereby discharged and acquitted.”

The state government had accused Tasie of defiling the purported survivor, who was 16 years old, according to the charge, sometime in January 2022.

The girlfriend, however, in her testimony dated November 8, 2023, told the court that she was 19 years old and not 16 when Tasie had sex with her, which led to pregnancy.

She had also told the court that Tasie did not rape her as they were both in a romantic relationship, and the sex that occurred was consensual.

She said, “Yes, I know the defendant. He is my boyfriend. I am here in this court to say that he did not rape me, and he is my boyfriend. I was not 16 years old when I got pregnant; I was 19.”