Nine Dead During Palliative Distribution At Wamakko’s Residence In Sokoto

At least nine persons have reportedly died, and many others were seriously injured during a stampede that occurred at the residence of the former Governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamakko.

The sad incident happened on Thursday night as residents struggled for palliatives being shared at the Senator’s residence in the Gawon Nama area of the state.

It was gathered that a volunteer operative of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was among those who died in the incident.

It was also learned that those who were injured during the incident were taken to hospitals for treatment and are responding to treatments.

According to reports, Wamakko, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Sokoto North District at the Senate, is footing the medical bills.

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson of the Sokoto Police Command, Ahmed Rufai, told TheCable on Sunday that an investigation has commenced into the incident.

Rufai said he could not ascertain the exact figure of the casualty toll at the scene of the sad incident.

Naija News reports that the incident adds to the growing list of stampedes in the country over the last few months.

On March 22, three students of Nasarawa State University in Keffi (NSUK) were killed in a stampede that occurred during the distribution of rice donated by the state government.

Some days later, about seven people died in a stampede that occurred during the distribution of zakat (almsgiving exercise) to residents of Bauchi state.