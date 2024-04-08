Lagos Passenger Bound For India Excretes 80 Wraps Of Cocaine

Advertisement

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has detained Freeman Charles Ogbonna, who was heading to Delhi, India.

Naija News understands that the agency discovered at the screening point of terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos, that he had ingested 80 wraps of cocaine.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, revealed that Ogbonna was arrested on March 31 while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Delhi, India, via Doha.

According to Babafemi, the individual, who possessed a Liberian international passport bearing the name Carr Bismark, underwent a body scan which confirmed the ingestion of illicit substances.

The suspect excreted a total of 80 wraps of cocaine, weighing 889 grams, through his mouth and anus over a four-day period.

Babafemi said, “Preliminary checks revealed his real identity as Freeman Charles Ogbonna and was subsequently placed under observation in NDLEA custody where he started to manifest signs of discomfort. Obviously choked by the volume of illicit drugs in his stomach and another substance taken to hold back excretion.

“The suspect soon began to retch before starting to vomit and excrete wraps of cocaine he ingested almost simultaneously.”

Babafemi emphasized that the suspect who asserted he was coerced into drug trafficking by a relative, revealed that he was directed to ingest the drugs at a hotel in the Ipodo area of Ikeja.

Ogbonna alleged that he was promised a reward of N300,000 cash upon successfully delivering the consignment in India.