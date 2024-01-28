NDLEA Declares ex-Beauty Queen Wanted For Dealing In Illicit Drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced that a former beauty queen, Oluwadamilola Aderinoye, is wanted for involvement in illicit drug activities.

According to a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA National Headquarters in Abuja, Femi Babafemi, the suspect, who held the title of Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and founded the Queen Christmas Foundation, has been declared wanted.

The declaration was made after she fled her Lekki estate to evade operatives who had received intelligence indicating her involvement in illicit substance dealings.

Babafemi stated that items recovered from her home during the search, witnessed by estate officials, included 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, an electronic weighing scale, large quantities of drug packaging plastics, a black RAV 4 SUV marked Lagos KSF 872 GQ, and her picture frame, among others.

He said the suspect, also known as Aderinoye Queen Christmas “has been declared wanted by the Agency after she escaped from her Lekki, Lagos residence when NDLEA operatives raided her apartment at the Oral estate, Lekki on Wednesday, 24th January, following credible intelligence she deals in illicit substances.

“The suspect was Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and the founder of Queen Christmas Foundation. Recovered from her home during the search witnessed by the estate officials include 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, an electronic weighing scale, large quantities of drugs packing plastics, a black RAV 4 SUV marked Lagos KSF 872 GQ, and her picture frame among others.”