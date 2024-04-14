NDLEA Arrests Pregnant Woman, Widow Over N3.2 Million Counterfeit Cash, Lethal Illicit Substance

Advertisement

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have apprehended three suspects in possession of N3.2 million in counterfeit cash at Jabi Park in Abuja as it intensifies its crackdown on drug trafficking and counterfeit operations across Nigeria.

In a statement on Sunday, the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, explained that the suspects, including an eight-month pregnant woman, Favour Peter, 24, alongside Esther Adukwu, 27, and Ochigbo Michael, 39, were apprehended at Jabi Park in Abuja following initial discoveries in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Naija News reports that the operation, which was carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, also led to the apprehension of one Aliyu Lawal, 37, who was alleged to be in possession of 310kg of cannabis.

This operation was part of a broader sweep that saw additional seizures along the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja expressway, where 98kg of cannabis was recovered from Jama Obodo, 44, aboard a commercial bus.

Highlighting other significant enforcement actions, Babafemi reported the arrest of Theodora Ita in Cross River State, a 40-year-old widow caught producing a lethal new substance known as ‘Combine’, comprising cannabis and opioids soaked in gin.

“As at the time of her arrest, 18 litres of the dangerous substance in used paint drums were recovered from her,” Babafemi noted.

Also, arrests are two suspects in Kano found with 900,000 pills of opioids and a drug seizure in Imo State, where a truck was discovered transporting 119kg of cannabis sativa hidden under household items.

The NDLEA’s operations extended to Ekiti, Ogun, and Ondo states, with significant drug seizures and the dismantling of trafficking networks. In Ondo, an 18-year-old was caught with 410kg of cannabis, highlighting the agency’s focused efforts in rural and forested areas.

NDLEA Chairman/CEO, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), lauded the dedication and effectiveness of the agency’s officers across the country.

“We appreciate citizens’ vigilance and encourage active participation in reporting any violations,” he affirmed.