Video: ‘It Is A Short Route To Death’ – NDLEA Raises Alarm Over Dangerous Drug Concoction

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has alerted the public of a dangerous drug concoction named “Combine.”

This mix comprises strains of cannabis, including Colos and Loud, soaked in raw gin along with opioids.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared the information via his X account on Sunday, along with a video showing the intercepted contraband.

The NDLEA warned the public of the severe health hazards associated with consuming the “Combine” mixture.

Babafemi warned that consuming the mixture was a short route to death.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Narco-trend update: Here is NPS called ‘Combine’, a mixture of strains of Cana: Colos, Loud and opioids soaked in raw gin, just discovered by #ndlea_nigeria. There’s no shorter route to death than this cos it’s a direct hit on your organs. The look alone tells of danger. Beware.”

Watch the video below,

NDLEA Seizes 44.9kg Of Drugs In Multiple Operations, Arrests Suspects

Meanwhile, the NDLEA has seized 44,948.1kg of illicit drugs across various operations in the country.

According to the NDLEA spokesman, 7 687.8kg of cannabis was destroyed in a warehouse in Ala forest, Akure, Ondo State, with another 670kg evacuated on Saturday, March 23.

In another operation in Uzebba/Avbiosi forest on Thursday, March 21, over 6,500kg cannabis was destroyed on 2.6 hectares of farms where three suspects: Kabiru Idris, 36; Alaba Jimoh, 40; and Lekan Asobere, 35, were arrested. In the same vein, 5,000kg of same substance was razed in a warehouse in Okpuje forest, Owan West LGA by NDLEA operatives with support from the military on Friday 22nd March.

No less than 14,310.8625 kg of psychoactive substance was razed on 5.7 hectares of farms in Ohosu/Ugbogui forest, Ovia South West Local Government Area, Edo State on Tuesday, March 19,” the statement read.