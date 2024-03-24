NDLEA Seizes 44.9kg Of Drugs In Multiple Operations, Arrests Suspects

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized 44,948.1kg of illicit drugs across various operations in the country.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi.

According to him, the drugs were seized across Lagos, Edo and Ondo states, while 11 vehicles owned by the drug cartels were also taken into custody.

Babafemi added that five suspects, including 67-year-old Sunday Otulugbu; Agbayeogor Joshua, 39; Kelvin Ofuasia,45; Williams Peter, 37; and Kamaru Onimisi, 44, were arrested.”

According to the NDLEA spokesman, 7 687.8kg of cannabis was destroyed in a warehouse in Ala forest, Akure, Ondo State, with another 670kg evacuated on Saturday, March 23.

“In another operation in Uzebba/Avbiosi forest on Thursday, March 21, over 6,500kg cannabis was destroyed on 2.6 hectares of farms where three suspects: Kabiru Idris, 36; Alaba Jimoh, 40; and Lekan Asobere, 35, were arrested. In the same vein, 5,000kg of same substance was razed in a warehouse in Okpuje forest, Owan West LGA by NDLEA operatives with support from the military on Friday 22nd March.

“No less than 14,310.8625 kg of psychoactive substance was razed on 5.7 hectares of farms in Ohosu/Ugbogui forest, Ovia South West Local Government Area, Edo State on Tuesday, March 19,” the statement read.

“In a well-coordinated operation on Wednesday, March 20, in Lagos State, the NDLEA noted that its operatives seized “10,534 kg (10.534 tonnes) of Ghanaian Loud, a strain of cannabis in Ajah area of the state where 11 vehicles were seized from the drug cartel.

“The recovered vehicles include: Iveco truck marked KRD 522 YE; Toyota sienna marked AAA 338 GL; Toyota sienna marked AAA 308 EP; Toyota Sienna marked FKJ 381 JC; Nissan bus marked EKY 846 YG; Mercedes bus marked EPE 743 XT; an unmarked Iveco J5 bus; Toyota sienna marked LSD 744 GP; Toyota highlander SUV marked KTU 280 FN; Toyota sienna marked AAA 333 GH and Toyota sienna marked FKJ 208 HV.”