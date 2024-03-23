NDLEA Reveals Criminals’ New Method To Scam Nigerians

Advertisement

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has alerted the public of a new scheme used by perpetrators to scam unsuspecting citizens.

The agency revealed that the scammers impersonate its officers and call citizens to inform them of the arrest of their relatives who just arrived from abroad and have been caught with illicit drugs at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos or any other international airport.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters Abuja, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said after throwing the family members into panic, the scammers then make a demand of millions to facilitate the release of such persons from NDLEA custody.

According to him, “We have thwarted a number of such bids in the past when the family members called the Agency’s official contacts for help or clarification.

“At the moment, there is one of such scenarios the Agency has just investigated. In this case, the picture of a Nigerian man based in the US is being circulated with an audio of a purported NDLEA officer negotiating the payment of N5 million with a female relative for the release of the US-based Nigerian man purportedly arrested at the Lagos airport on Friday 22nd March upon his arrival with a ‘contraband’

“Just like in previous instances, our investigation has also shown that the current incident is the work of scammers.

“No NDLEA officer is involved in the audio conversation and the person whose photo is attached to the audio recording being circulated is not in our custody at MMIA or any of our Commands either as at yesterday or any other day. The family members involved in this case are advised not to part with their hard-earned money to scammers.

“Nigerians with loved ones abroad are also urged to keep discussions on travel plans of their relatives to themselves to avoid the hijack of such by criminal elements for devious schemes.”