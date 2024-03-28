Google Stops Over 5 Billion Ads, Suspends 12.7 Million Accounts

American multinational corporation and technology company which is focussed on online advertising, search engine technology, cloud computing and others, Google, has announced that it blocked more than 5.5 billion advertisements recently.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 27, Google said it also suspended 12.7 million others for breaching its policies.

Additionally, the company revealed that it eliminated ads from over 2.1 billion web pages.

“Billions of people around the world rely on Google products to provide relevant and trustworthy information, including ads. That’s why we have thousands of people working around the clock to safeguard the digital advertising ecosystem. Today, we are releasing our annual Ads Safety Report to share the progress we’ve made in enforcing our advertiser and publisher policies and to hold ourselves accountable in our work of maintaining a healthy ad-supported internet,” it said.

In 2023, reports indicated a significant increase in scams and fraud on various online platforms.

Google’s latest reaction to the developments highlighted the continuous evolution of deceptive tactics used by malicious individuals to exploit digital advertising for fraudulent purposes, targeting both individuals and reputable companies.

In response to these constantly changing threats, the company promptly implemented swift policy updates, established rapid-response enforcement teams, and enhanced detection methods.